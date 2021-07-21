Extreme Networks (EXTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Extreme Networks to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Extreme Networks has set its Q4 2021 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.16-0.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Extreme Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,042,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,876 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.