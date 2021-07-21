EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ (EYPT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.85% and a negative return on equity of 119.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.