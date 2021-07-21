Facebook (FB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Facebook to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $341.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.99.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.58.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,306,320 shares of company stock worth $761,909,201 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

