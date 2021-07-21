Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total value of $26,021,499.00.
- On Friday, July 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total value of $26,432,735.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total value of $27,240,520.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total value of $27,013,258.00.
- On Friday, July 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $26,985,430.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $27,244,385.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total value of $27,379,660.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.54, for a total value of $2,176,902.00.
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $26,965,332.00.
- On Friday, June 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total value of $26,381,717.00.
Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.23. 9,023,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,601,939. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.86. The company has a market cap of $981.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.79.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.58.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
