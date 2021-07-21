Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total value of $26,021,499.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total value of $26,432,735.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total value of $27,240,520.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total value of $27,013,258.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $26,985,430.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $27,244,385.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total value of $27,379,660.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.54, for a total value of $2,176,902.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $26,965,332.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total value of $26,381,717.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.23. 9,023,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,601,939. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.86. The company has a market cap of $981.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.58.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

