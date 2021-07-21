Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $15.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Facebook in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $15.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.58.

Facebook stock opened at $341.66 on Wednesday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.99. The company has a market cap of $968.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total transaction of $26,432,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,306,320 shares of company stock worth $761,909,201. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

