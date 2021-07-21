Faceter 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $231.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Faceter has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $231.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00047664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.74 or 0.00819899 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Faceter

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

