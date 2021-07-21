Faceter (FACE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.95 Million

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Faceter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $309.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00047396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013555 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $249.56 or 0.00789782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

