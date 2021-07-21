Factom Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, Factom has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Factom coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00004230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a total market capitalization of $13.33 million and $17,701.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00104418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00142221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,989.70 or 0.99841617 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,834,995 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

