FairGame (FAIR) Trading 2.4% Higher This Week

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001762 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006306 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00091495 BTC.

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

