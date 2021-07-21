Falconswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $141,624.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Falconswap has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00047731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013452 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.32 or 0.00785103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

FSW is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

