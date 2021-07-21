FansTime Hits Market Capitalization of $649,225.38 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $649,225.38 and approximately $124,065.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

