Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.86. Fanuc has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $28.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

