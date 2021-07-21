Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Farmers National Banc worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $15.45. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,478. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $437.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

