Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Acquires 2,983 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after acquiring an additional 589,802 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $673,915,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 184,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,465. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,095 shares of company stock worth $16,351,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.