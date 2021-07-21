Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Boosts Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Donaldson comprises about 2.4% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC owned 0.46% of Donaldson worth $33,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $73,236,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $55,409,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,847,000 after purchasing an additional 420,385 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $15,582,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 244,806 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In other Donaldson news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $891,936.00. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $65.90. The company had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.83. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.