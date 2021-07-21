Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.49. 3,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,787. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.