Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,806,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,159,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 50.9% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 183,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,131,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 314.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 276,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,002,000 after acquiring an additional 209,849 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 51.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $4,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,258. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.73. The stock has a market cap of $185.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.54 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

