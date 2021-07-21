Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6,658.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 104,875 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Visa by 1,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $244.41. The company had a trading volume of 89,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,345. The stock has a market cap of $476.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $227,001.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

