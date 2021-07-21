Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 156,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 120,233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.39. 67,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,019. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

