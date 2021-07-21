Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Purchases 1,725 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.42. 46,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,265. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.53%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

