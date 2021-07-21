Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $35,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.16.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,482. The firm has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

