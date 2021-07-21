Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 62 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.4% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $6.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,531.00. 20,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,705. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,586.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,416.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,520.50.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

