Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 840 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.7% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $38,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $5,156,954.00. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,369,737 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GS stock traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.44. 65,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.19. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

