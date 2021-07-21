Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley Sells 6,235 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $170,090.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $65,436.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $83,444.65.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $104,150.70.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $133,932.24.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $186,258.28.

Shares of FTHM traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.98. 55,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 1st quarter worth about $4,704,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fathom by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fathom by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

