FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Truist

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

FBK stock opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,568,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,772,000 after buying an additional 3,264,310 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $15,768,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $12,108,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 583,039 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 625.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 519,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 447,541 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

