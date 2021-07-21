FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,079 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 3.7% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC owned about 0.07% of FedEx worth $52,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $298.48. 24,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,992. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.61. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $163.44 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,065 shares of company stock worth $31,556,101. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

