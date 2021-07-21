Feellike (FLL) Price Up 0% This Week

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, Feellike has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $17,310.19 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00037477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00102440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00142117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,957.28 or 0.99971425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.