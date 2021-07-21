Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.00. 340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.24.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.