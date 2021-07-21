Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,350 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.30% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $260,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.85. 7,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,903. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

