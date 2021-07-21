Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Lowered by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,558 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 1.6% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $40,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after buying an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,075,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of -381.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.45. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

