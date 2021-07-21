Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.82. 22,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 59,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.29.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

