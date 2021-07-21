Filecoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $354.69 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Filecoin has a market cap of $4.11 billion and $354.69 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $45.71 or 0.00144522 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00109196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,702.97 or 1.00233662 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.11 or 0.00322821 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 89,942,185 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

