Filtronic (LON:FTC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 10.98 ($0.14). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 10.98 ($0.14), with a volume of 57,644 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £23.54 million and a P/E ratio of -109.80.

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

