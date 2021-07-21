Financial Survey: Empower (NYSE:EMPW) vs. XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and Empower (NYSE:EMPW) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get XL Fleet alerts:

This table compares XL Fleet and Empower’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $20.34 million 48.36 -$60.61 million N/A N/A Empower N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A

Empower has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XL Fleet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Empower shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XL Fleet and Empower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet N/A -12.05% -5.67% Empower N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for XL Fleet and Empower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 1 1 0 2.50 Empower 0 0 3 0 3.00

XL Fleet presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.91%. Empower has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 56.78%. Given Empower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Empower is more favorable than XL Fleet.

Summary

Empower beats XL Fleet on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Empower

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.