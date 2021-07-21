Finning International (TSE:FTT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$31.21. Finning International shares last traded at C$31.14, with a volume of 262,152 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price objective on Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Finning International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.35.

Get Finning International alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$31.92. The stock has a market cap of C$5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 20.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 2.17144 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total transaction of C$40,832.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,005,864.80. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.61 per share, with a total value of C$290,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,645,834.59.

About Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.