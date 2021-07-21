FintruX Network (FTX) Price Hits $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $805,160.86 and $3,626.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FintruX Network

FTX is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

