FIO Protocol Trading Down 27.8% This Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $49.61 million and $5.25 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000119 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001289 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000947 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 770,650,196 coins and its circulating supply is 339,405,719 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

