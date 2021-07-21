Fir Tree Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $16,454,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $16,214,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $10,036,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $9,950,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $8,458,000.

Shares of GLBLU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 413,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,595. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

