Fir Tree Capital Management LP Has $45.97 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for 1.8% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Anthem worth $45,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded down $2.68 on Wednesday, reaching $387.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,105. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANTM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.95.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

