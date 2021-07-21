Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $22.93 Million in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,376,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,928,000. Edify Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 8.19% of Edify Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $151,000. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Edify Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,325. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.