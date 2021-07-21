Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $7.27 Million in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 12.91% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISLE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. 3,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,166. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

