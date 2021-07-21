Fir Tree Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 799,900 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 0.28% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $14,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.14.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

SPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

