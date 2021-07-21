Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New $5.06 Million Investment in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRNGU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Shares of SRNGU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. 1,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,428. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

