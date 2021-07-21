Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New $5 Million Investment in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIIXU. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,598,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GIIXU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,844. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

