Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New $6.83 Million Investment in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 1.37% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPHY. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $13,996,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $11,748,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $8,811,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $7,840,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,853,000. 34.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPHY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. 22,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,250. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

