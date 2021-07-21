Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New $6.94 Million Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $26,647,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $25,197,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $16,703,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $15,872,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $11,933,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HIIIU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,767. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.