Fir Tree Capital Management LP Purchases 914,735 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,156,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914,735 shares during the period. Outfront Media accounts for 2.8% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 2.17% of Outfront Media worth $68,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Outfront Media by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after buying an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,243,000. Alight Capital Management LP grew its stake in Outfront Media by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

OUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $23.28. 28,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,381. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.91.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

