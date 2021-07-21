Fir Tree Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,516,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.62% of CONX worth $15,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter worth about $9,970,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in CONX in the 1st quarter worth about $3,971,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in CONX in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CONX in the 1st quarter worth about $3,749,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CONX in the 1st quarter worth about $962,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CONX alerts:

CONX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 57 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86. CONX Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.