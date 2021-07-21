Fir Tree Capital Management LP Sells 365,877 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 365,877 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.0% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $24,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,328 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,242. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.31. 71,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.59.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

