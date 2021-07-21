Fir Tree Capital Management LP Sells 39,822 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 39,822 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.6% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $40,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 19.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.96.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.39. 36,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,647. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.